Fisher Funds Management LTD Makes New $6.78 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 338,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Trading Down 4.7 %

INTC opened at $24.87 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

