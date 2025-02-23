Fisher Funds Management LTD Acquires Shares of 23,879 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

