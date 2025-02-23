First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,483,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 468,472 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

