First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of First Horizon worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 44.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

