First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 19,456 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

