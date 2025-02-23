First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $17.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average is $129.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.