First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.47 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $199.13 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average is $229.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.