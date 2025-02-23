First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $61,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

