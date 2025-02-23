First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $35.76 on Thursday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 103,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

