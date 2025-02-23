Firesteel Resources (CVE:FTR) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Firesteel Resources Inc. (CVE:FTR – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 22,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 94,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Firesteel Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Firesteel Resources
Firesteel Resources Inc, an exploration-stage junior mining company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Shelsay property with 19 mineral claim licenses located in the Atlin mining division of northwestern British Columbia; and the ROK-Coyote property with 18 mineral claim licenses located in the Liard mining division of northwestern British Columbia.
