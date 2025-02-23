Financial Stocks To Watch Today – February 20th

Walmart, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks represent shares in companies that operate in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, real estate firms, mortgage companies and investment funds. The value of these stocks rises and falls based on the financial health and profitability of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $6.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.22. 33,758,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,691,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. Walmart has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $10.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.73. 6,188,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.26. The firm has a market cap of $751.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $178.52 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.03. 19,197,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,727,441. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

