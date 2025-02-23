Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.81 and traded as high as $51.50. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 51,762,187 shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 99,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 171,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the period.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

