Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). Approximately 8,299,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
