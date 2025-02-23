Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,626 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 718,266 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,912,000 after acquiring an additional 271,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 766,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,033,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

