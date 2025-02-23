“Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend Declaration for Common Stockholders”

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: EVBN), in an official filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, has announced a cash dividend declaration. Released on February 20, 2025, the company revealed the dividend amount to be $0.66 per share on its outstanding common stock.

Evans Bancorp’s Board of Directors made this decision on February 18, 2025. According to the declaration, the payment of dividends is slated for April 10, 2025, with the benefit extended to shareholders listed as of the record date, March 13, 2025. This is a significant development for the investment community, given the considerable stock volume: approximately 5.6 million shares are currently outstanding.

The company’s consistent dividend pay-out aligns with its commitment to value generation for shareholders. However, investors need to ensure that they maintain their shareholding status until the record date to qualify for this dividend payment.

This announcement follows standard regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) procedures, ensuring equitable disbursement of pertinent, potentially market-moving information directly from the company to all investors. This declaration was made alongside the filing of their current report form (Form 8-K) under the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Evans Bancorp Inc. continues to provide regular financial updates in line with mandatory filing requirements as set by the securities market regulatory bodies. With this well-established transparency, the company continually builds and maintains trust with market participants, promoting an equal and fair trading environment.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Evans Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

