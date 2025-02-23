Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Stock Performance
About Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining
Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.
