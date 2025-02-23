ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 916.02 ($11.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,072 ($13.54). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 1,066.80 ($13.48), with a volume of 1,978 shares.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,021.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 917.38.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.