ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 916.02 ($11.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,072 ($13.54). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 1,066.80 ($13.48), with a volume of 1,978 shares.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,021.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 917.38.

