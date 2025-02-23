ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.76. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 59,875 shares trading hands.

EPIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ESSA Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

