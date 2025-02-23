Eric Young Sells 102,152 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,661.96. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.99.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
