Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
