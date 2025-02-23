Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.90. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Enablence Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.49.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

