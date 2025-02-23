Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $71.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $550.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.07. The company has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

