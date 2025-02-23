Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $441.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.