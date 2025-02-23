Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 375,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

