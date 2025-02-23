Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $294.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

