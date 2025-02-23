Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,937.46). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,317.25). Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

