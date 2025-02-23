Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eden Research

In related news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,937.46). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,317.25). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

