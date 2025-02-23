Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,937.46). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,317.25). 14.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Featured Articles

