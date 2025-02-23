ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares changing hands.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
