DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.44% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,515 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 259.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

