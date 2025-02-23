DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 17th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $68.21 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

