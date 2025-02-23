DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 17th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of DD stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $68.21 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
