Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DOV opened at $200.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $161.19 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.