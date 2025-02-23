Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 195432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 target price on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
