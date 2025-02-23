DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $177.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

