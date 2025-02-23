Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $500.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $462.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.95. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Novem Group bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

