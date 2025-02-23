Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) shares were down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 38,584,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 73,656,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.