Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend by an average of 72.1% per year over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. 584,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $51.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIN
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dine Brands Global
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.