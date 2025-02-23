Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend by an average of 72.1% per year over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. 584,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $51.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

