Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.22 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.