Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. 69,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 40,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
Digital Health Acquisition Trading Down 5.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.
About Digital Health Acquisition
Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Health Acquisition
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.