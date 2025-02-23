Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $44,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

