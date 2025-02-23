Delta Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,106,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

