Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of CGUS opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

