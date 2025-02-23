Delta Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,278,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FI opened at $232.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $237.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

