Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $825,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after buying an additional 195,520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 146,271 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 114,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $271.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

