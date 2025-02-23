Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IVW opened at $103.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

