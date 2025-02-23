Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

