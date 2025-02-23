Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

