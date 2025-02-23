Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 153,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,831,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 456,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

