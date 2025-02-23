Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 8,714 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $35.08 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

