Defense Stocks Worth Watching – February 23rd

Boeing, Analog Devices, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.34. 8,971,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $208.10.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.91. 6,176,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,524. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.34.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.65. 14,902,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,777,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

